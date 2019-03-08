MS man sentenced after multi-million $ counterfeit sale operation

ALCORN COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A jury sentenced an Alcorn County man on a multi-million dollar counterfeit sting.
Russell Haynie, 45, was sentenced to five years at Mississippi Department of Corrections and 32 months in federal prison (to be served concurrently) for trafficking counterfeit goods.
Haynie was arrested in September 2016 at Discount Wallet Outlet in Corinth, Mississippi.
Investigators found $1.5 million in counterfeit goods that were being sold from the store and online.
Then in September 2017, Haynie was arrested again. This time, investigators found over $2 million worth of counterfeit goods.
The ripoff items were impersonating Yeti products, Life Proof and Otter Box phone cases, Ray Ban sunglasses, Beats by Dre, Apple and Bose headphones, and purses by Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coach, MCM and Tony Burch.
Investigators said the items mostly came from China.
In addition to his sentencing, Haynie must pay $152,930 in federal restitution for Louis Vuitton products and $167,295 for Michael Kors products.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.