Red Cross provides shelter for Savannah flood victims

SAVANNAH, TN (WMC) - Some Savannah homes along the Tennessee River remain under water after torrential rains caused widespread flooding.
Two weeks after the Red Cross opened a new shelter, 11 flood survivors continue to call it home.
"It has been heartbreaking to hear some of their stories. I have people who have been here for two weeks, who still have no idea what their home is going to look like, because the road is still inaccessible and they haven't been able to make it back yet," said Heather Carbajal, Red Cross disaster program manager.
Inside the Savannah Church of Christ, bottled water is stacked up along walls. Mud buckets filled with cleaning supplies are ready to be sent home with families for cleaning up the mess floodwaters left behind.
“We’ve got wipes, we’ve got anything you need. We’ve got these buckets that got everything in them,” said Carbajal.
The shelter has provided the immediate needs for residents impacted by flooding, like food, water, clothing and a safe, dry place to sleep.
“We’ve prayed with these people. We’ve listen to them. A lot of times these people come in and just need somebody to talk to just need somebody to unload on,” said Greg Cochran, Savannah Church of Christ member.
In the tiny and tight-knit community of Savannah, the recovery process has become a community effort.
The shelter has received daily donations of food from local restaurants to feed the dozens of survivors who come for a hot meal.
“This community is incredible. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen,” said Carbajal.
