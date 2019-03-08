Stax Museum holding job and summer camp fair Saturday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Stax Museum of American Soul Music is holding Soul Explosion Community Event this weekend.
The family-friendly event will have information on summer camps, jobs and volunteer opportunities.
It’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.
Participants include One Family Memphis, Memphis Rox, the Memphis Slim Collaboratory, Orpheum Theater Group, Stax Music Academy, Juice + Technical Training Center of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis, South Memphis Farmers Market, LilyRoze Studios, Young Actors Guild, Memphis Black Arts Alliance, Memphis Public Libraries, Opera Memphis and Dixon Gallery and Gardons.
Admission to Stax Museum is free during the event.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.