Teacher makes boy, 8, urinate in trashcan in front of class

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - The mother of an elementary school child in Los Angeles is outraged after the way her son was treated in the classroom.
“My child did not deserve this. No child deserves to be treated this way. We are outraged,” a tearful Sonia Mongol said.
Mongol said her 8-year-old son asked his teacher at Manhattan Place Elementary to use the restroom and was told he could not go during class.
She said he couldn't wait any longer, so the teacher gave him a different option.
"Made him urinate in a trash can located at the front of a classroom, exposing himself in front of all of the other students, urinating on himself in the process,” Mongol explained. “ He went to the nurses office. He received no help."
Mongol said her son was then given trash bags to cover his clothes and without his parents being alerted, remained at school wearing them.
Mongol said he's now being bullied by other students and that teachers have since denied him use of the restroom again.
A former LA teacher and other supporters joined her Thursday as they knocked on the school office door, saying they wanted to request changes in school policy.
It was not opened.
"Sometimes we don't let them use the bathroom because they want to all the time," retired teacher Latricia Mitchell said, "and after they ask you twice, you should realize that something is going on."
"Why would you make a child expose himself in front of the classroom and then put a garbage bag over him when he came to you for help? Why? Why would you treat a child that way? He's a kid," Mongol added.
Mongol says she plans to take the matter up with the school board.
The Los Angeles Unified School District put out a statement saying that the district “takes all matters concerning the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. Upon learning about the allegation, law enforcement was notified immediately and the district is fully cooperating in this investigation.”
