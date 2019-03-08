Teen suspect indicted for Christmas Eve murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The second teen suspect in a deadly Christmas Eve robbery has been indicted for murder.
Tyrone Shepard, 18, is facing felony indictments for first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Shepard is accused of killing 50-year-old Juan Garcia-Rincon and injuring another man while stealing their wallets. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24, 2018 outside an apartment near Ketchum and Airways.
Both victims went to the hospital but Garcia-Rincon died two days later.
Shepard’s 14-year-old accomplice was also charged with murder and robbery in Juvenile Court. He was sentenced to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services until his 19th birthday.
