Video shows crash near President Trump’s motorcade

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An interstate guardrail kept a vehicle from slamming head-on into President Donald Trump’s motorcade Friday morning.
Residents hoping to get a glimpse of the vehicles passing by on Interstate 85 just inside the Opelika city limits got much more than they expected.
A WSFA 12 News viewer first trained his camera on the roadway, capturing video of an advance group of 10 motorcycle officers a short distance ahead of the president. As the presidential vehicles begin to come into focus, the sound of squealing tires turns the otherwise quiet event into a load spectacle.
Just as the motorcade travels through the video at high speeds, passing by in one direction, an out of control passenger vehicle comes into view. The vehicle, traveling in the opposite direction as the president, left the roadway and almost entered the median.
However, protective guardrail installed along the road’s edge did exactly what it was designed to do, grabbing the vehicle and pulling it back into its own lanes before it could cross into oncoming traffic.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, but the presidential motorcade did not slow or take any sort of evasive actions during the incident. President Trump continued on to several stops in a rural part of the county without incident, and it’s unclear if he was even aware of the incident.
Video from a media pool vehicle traveling behind the president’s vehicle showed the crash happened just beyond the Opelika city limits. It’s unclear at this time, however, which agency investigated the crash.
