Breakdown: Why we spring forward each year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Love it or hate it, the second weekend in March we go to bed Saturday night, just to lose an hour of sleep as we wake up on Sunday morning. This marks the start to Daylight Saving Time (yes, there is no s on Saving), meaning we lose that hour of sleep, but on the flip side we gain an extra hour of daylight.
In this episode of the Breakdown, we will showcase why we spring forward every year and how it could affect you when we slide forward one hour.
Daylight Saving Time dates back for centuries. Before the idea was conceived, most countries rain on solar time, which relies on the position of the sun in the sky. New Zealand entomologist named George Hudson officially came up with the concept in 1895, not Benjamin Franklin.
Germany implemented Daylight Saving Time during World War I. The though was having more daylight hours would conserve energy. Soon after other European countries and the United States adopted it as well. It fizzled out after World War I and then was implemented again during World War II to save fuel and resources.
Individual U.S. states continued to observe Daylight Saving Time, but there was no standardization about when it would start and end until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966.
48 of the 50 states in the U.S. observe Daylight Saving Time, all but Hawaii and Arizona. None of the U.S. Territories like Puerto Rico and Guam observe Daylight Saving.
Some have argued that us springing forward saves energy. This is due to the fact we gain more daylight in the evenings, which in turn means we use less power. Also, others say that crime goes down since there is more daylight across the region.
Those who oppose the time change say there are more accidents, heart attacks, and other health problems in the days after standard time beings and ends.
It is possible that other states will join Arizona and Hawaii in opting out of the Uniform Time Act. For now, however you feel about the time change, 2 a.m. this Sunday our clocks spring forward to 3 a.m. That means get ready to daylight saving time, for the next several months.
