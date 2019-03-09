Clearing & Cooler Tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -We are continuing to track a cold front that has brought rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South. The threat for severe weather is going down as the system moves eastward. Tonight, we will see clouds start to decrease. Lows will fall into the 40s with breezy northwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Don’t forget we spring forward tonight, set your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed as we begin Daylight Saving Time.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Leftover shower. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 46.
SUNDAY: Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Sunday is the pick day to head out and about this weekend.
TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking dry across the region with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with highs near 60. Another big line of showers and storms could impact the region late Wednesday going into Thursday. Highs will warm into the lower 70s for mid to late week. Friday, we dry out again with highs in the upper 50s.
