Commissioner Tami Sawyer answers questions about her mayoral run

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Friday Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer took questions from reporters about her run for Memphis mayor and the motivations behind it. Sawyer announced her candidacy formally on Thursday, challenging incumbent mayor Jim Strickland.
Sawyer was elected in August to the Shelby County Commission, her first six months as an elected official.
“We are going to continue to lay out that this is an urgent campaign,” she said, “This is about a coalition of people who are clamoring for change and not being heard by current leadership.”
Sawyer made the public comments Friday after first rolling out her campaign Thursday through social media and a promotional video. A progressive activist, Sawyer is pledging to run a campaign focused on equity and equality for women, youth, and minority groups.
She said the city needs to invest in education, something it hasn’t done since Memphis City Schools surrendered its charter. Recently though, the Memphis City Council and Mayor Jim Strickland have pushed forward a $6 million dollar city investment to fund expanded Pre-K. The city is working with Shelby County along with Shelby County Schools on the needs-based Pre-K effort.
“Our public safety budget should be part of our education budget,” Sawyer said, “One of my first steps will be to establish a fiscal year 2021 equity budget that re-prioritizes the way we distribute our dollars.”
Sawyer also says the city’s spending with minority and women owned businesses is far too low when compared to the racial makeup of Memphis.
But statistics from city hall show the figure has jumped from 11.9 percent in the 2014-2015 fiscal year to 23.6 percent in the 2017-2018 year under Mayor Jim Strickland, amid focused efforts by his administration to make improvements.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said Sawyer is trying to bring new voices to the table, but she may have to fight the perception of being too eager, having just been elected to Shelby County Commission district 7 six months ago.
“I think her idea is these traditional black leaders don’t represent the grassroots black community and young white progressive community, and that’s who she’s going to speak for,” said Nelson, “I think some people will wonder just how committed is she to voters who she asked to put her into office – ones she decides to vacate just a few months later.”
Sawyer said those voters have nothing to worry about.
“To the people who may be concerned about me being able to support my part of Memphis, district 7, that will not change,” said Sawyer.
Sawyer, Mayor Jim Strickland and former Mayor Willie Herenton along with business owner Lemichael Wilson have all announced they will run for mayor. But none of the candidates can pull petitions from the Shelby County Election Commission until late May to make it official.
