FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms Saturday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South. We are tracking a couple round of strong to severe storms that could cause impacts. Keep Weather Alert as we move through the day.
We are tracking a potent low-pressure system that will move through the Mid-South today. We are looking at the potential for scattered showers or storms during the mid-morning hours through early afternoon. Right now, the best timing for showers and storms will be from 8 AM to 2 PM with a few isolated storms along the main cold front in North Mississippi and West Tennessee from 3 PM to 6 PM. A few storms could produce high winds, heavy downpours and large hail. Our tornado threat is low, but not zero. Make sure you have the WMC 5 First Alert Weather App ready to go on your phone in case a warning is issued for your specific area. Highs today will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight, the system will push east of the region and we will see clouds start to decrease. Lows will fall into the 40s with breezy northwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Also don’t forget we spring forward tonight, set your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed as we begin Daylight Saving Time.
TODAY: Cloudy. Rain and storms. Winds: South at 15 to 30 mph. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Leftover shower. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 46.
SUNDAY: Much better weather is expected tomorrow compared to today. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Sunday is the pick day to head out and about this weekend.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking dry across the region with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with highs near 60. Another big line of showers and storms will impact the region late Wednesday going into Thursday. Highs will warm into the lower 70s for mid to late week. Friday, we dry out again with highs in the upper 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
