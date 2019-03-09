FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms Saturday

We are tracking a potent low-pressure system that will move through the Mid-South today. We are looking at the potential for scattered showers or storms during the mid-morning hours through early afternoon. Right now, the best timing for showers and storms will be from 8 AM to 2 PM with a few isolated storms along the main cold front in North Mississippi and West Tennessee from 3 PM to 6 PM. A few storms could produce high winds, heavy downpours and large hail. Our tornado threat is low, but not zero. Make sure you have the WMC 5 First Alert Weather App ready to go on your phone in case a warning is issued for your specific area. Highs today will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight, the system will push east of the region and we will see clouds start to decrease. Lows will fall into the 40s with breezy northwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Also don’t forget we spring forward tonight, set your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed as we begin Daylight Saving Time.