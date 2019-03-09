Governor Lee visits Memphis Agricenter

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee spent time touring the Agricenter facility Friday.
Agricenter President John Butler showed Governor Lee the innovation center at Helena Agri-Enterprises and the automated greenhouse at BASF.
Lee finished his tour by talking to students attending a class at the Agricenter.
"In our State of the State this week, we talked about the importance of education, especially public education and how our budget is fully funding public education. So, the message to them is the more you learn, the more enhanced your life is going to be," said Lee.
Governor Lee encouraged the third graders to ask questions about what agriculture is and where their food comes from.
He says if we can know more about where our food comes from, we can learn more about how to be healthy adults.
