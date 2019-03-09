Lauderdale Community Hospital will not close, community leaders say

RIPLEY, TN (WMC) - A group of community leaders are rallying in a renewed effort to save Lauderdale Community Hospital.
“Our people want and need this hospital,” said Ripley Mayor Jon Pavletic. “That is why we have banded together to save the Lauderdale Community Hospital. Now, we have to get the message out that we need the public to come back and support the hospital mission.”
In February, a federal judge assigned an outside receiver to oversee hospital operations. Next, will be a chapter 11 reorganization filing. This will allow the hospital to obtain a bank line of credit and begin reinstating services.
According to a press release on behalf of the hospital, a management and ownership group familiar with the facility has issued a letter of intent to purchase. While this process may take some time, the group has assured leaders that the hospital can return to profitability and continued operation.
“The right people, with the necessary resources, came together to make this happen,” said Lauderdale County Mayor Maurice Gaines. “The employees have been phenomenal. Now, we just need the community to be patient and to lend their support to Lauderdale Community Hospital.”
There are currently 21 Tennessee Counties without emergency room access. If Lauderdale Community Hospital were to close, that would make 22.
