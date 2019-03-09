Low-end severe threat Saturday

OVERNIGHT: Showers at times. Lows will be in the 50s but rise into the low 60s by morning. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Expect scattered showers or storms, especially in the morning through early afternoon. The best chance of rain/storms will be 8 AM - 2 PM with a few isolated storms along the main cold front in northeast MS and west TN from 3-6 PM. A few severe storms with high wind are possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero, so make sure you have the WMC App ready to go on your phone in case a warning or two is issued. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
SUNDAY: Temperatures will start in the 40s and rise into the low 60s by afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 40s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A few showers return Tuesday with highs near 60. Another big line of showers and storms will move through on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
