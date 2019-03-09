Low-end severe threat Saturday

SATURDAY: Expect scattered showers or storms, especially in the morning through early afternoon. The best chance of rain/storms will be 8 AM - 2 PM with a few isolated storms along the main cold front in northeast MS and west TN from 3-6 PM. A few severe storms with high wind are possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero, so make sure you have the WMC App ready to go on your phone in case a warning or two is issued. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.