TN Governor Bill Lee tours flood damage in Savannah

SAVANNAH, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee toured the flooding and damage left behind in Savannah.
Currently, 83 of the 95 Tennessee counties are dealing with flooding.
Preliminary damage assessment starts next week.
Data and information collected from surveys can help the state receive federal assistance as a result of the state of emergency declared by Lee.
Damage from the flood is estimated to be $53 million.
"Our hearts go out to you who have lost property and some of our folks across the state have lost loved ones And our prayers are with those families and our hearts go out to them. 08 and we want to do everything we can to listen to lessen the impact to help folks when we can," said Lee. "As the water recedes now we can really see the damages. And it will help us to understand the next steps, but quickly as possible we are working as quickly as possible to help minimize the amount of impact."
Country singer Darryl Worley, who calls the area home, also surveyed the damage.
His foundation has pledged to match up to $50 thousand in donations, made to support the flood survivors.
