TN Governor Bill Lee tours flood damage in Savannah

"Our hearts go out to you who have lost property and some of our folks across the state have lost loved ones And our prayers are with those families and our hearts go out to them. 08 and we want to do everything we can to listen to lessen the impact to help folks when we can," said Lee. "As the water recedes now we can really see the damages. And it will help us to understand the next steps, but quickly as possible we are working as quickly as possible to help minimize the amount of impact."