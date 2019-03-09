Tree collapses onto carport in Raleigh

RALEIGH, TN (WMC) - A Raleigh family has a big mess on their hands to clean, after a tree fell on top of their carport.
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday on Kenneth Street near Kenmar Cove.
The homeowner said he went outside to inspect an unusual sound, when a tree came crashing down, missing the house.
"There was what appeared to be a loud boom-like noise and I went outside to investigate it. And after which, I turned as I was going in around to the back of the carport and I saw this tree falling, descending upon me. And when it did, my thought was I'm through," he said.
The homeowner luckily wasn't hurt and damage was only done to the carport.
He says he feels blessed that the tree didn’t do more harm.
