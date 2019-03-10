Arkansas women head to SEC title game after win over Texas A&M

Notes•First ever appearance in SEC Tournament final•Highest seed to ever make a SEC Tournament final•Trailed by as much as 16 points in the game (3:03 in the second quarter)•Took first lead with 3:03 left in the game on a pair of Jailyn Mason free throws (52-51)•Held Texas A&M scoreless over the last 6:30 of the game•Went on a 17-0 run over the final 6:15 of the game•Aggies only had two field goal makes in the final 14 minutes of the game•First free throw attempt came with 7:53 remaining in the game. Finished 8-of-10 from the free throw line•After going 3-of-14 from behind the arc in the first half, knocked down 7-of-14 threes in the second half including going 4-of-7 in the fourth quarter•Chelsea Dungee finished the game with a team-high 17 points including going 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc•Has 79 points over the first three games of the tournament•SEC Tournament record for points in a single tournament is 90 by Shelia Collins (Tennessee in 1985)•Razorbacks forced 21 turnovers against the Aggies•Forced 10-plus turnovers against their opponents in 32 out of 33 games this year•Forced more turnovers against the Aggies (35) than any other team this year