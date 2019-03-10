Clearing Skies Tonight & A Few Dry Days Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Rain and storms has ended across the Mid-South. Tonight, decreasing clouds and lows will falling into the 40s with breezy southwesterly winds around 5 to 15 mph. Don’t forget we spring forward tonight, set your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed as we begin Daylight Saving Time.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 46.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind: North 5-10 mph. High 62
TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Low 46.
THE WEEK AHEAD: More clouds on Monday but it will be mainly dry across the Mid-South with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower possible on Tuesday with highs near 60. Another round of showers and storms could impact the region late Wednesday going into Thursday. Highs will warm into the lower 70s for mid to late week. Friday, we dry out again but it wil it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
