Clearing Skies Tonight & A Few Dry Days Ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: More clouds on Monday but it will be mainly dry across the Mid-South with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower possible on Tuesday with highs near 60. Another round of showers and storms could impact the region late Wednesday going into Thursday. Highs will warm into the lower 70s for mid to late week. Friday, we dry out again but it wil it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.