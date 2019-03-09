Dog dies in house fire, homeowner and 2 other dogs make it out safely

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department worked a house fire in 400-block of Greenmeadow Lane Saturday morning.
That’s located just off Parker Road, near Home Depot.
The fire started just as a wave of storms moved into the area.
Battalion Chief Til Rowell said they believe the fire started in the back of the home but, they don’t know the cause at this time.
One person and three pets were inside the home at the time. The homeowner got out safely with two of the pets. The third did not make it.
Firefighters rescued provided oxygen to one of the dogs and revived it.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.
