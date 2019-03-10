Lauderdale Co. hospital could be saved, after financial turmoil

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There's a new push to save a struggling Mid-South hospital.
A group of community leaders say if they get enough support, Lauderdale Community Hospital in Ripley won't close.
The hospital has found itself on life-support in recent months, from employees not getting paid to the emergency room closing because of a shortage of doctors.
“We’ve had some cash flow issues, and the doctors want to be paid before they come in and have some assurances,” said Michael Layfield, the CEO Lauderdale Community Hospital.
A source said in addition to staffing levels being critically low, hospital supplies have been at a bare minimum.
In January, a federal judge appointed a third party to oversee the hospital, after the hospital’s operators, Empower HMS, admitted to owing $350,000 in back taxes.
The state even threatened to close the hospital over fire code violations, which is something Lauder County Mayor Maurice Gaines said would be devastating.
"So many people depend on it, so many lives are saved that and one of the few critical access hospitals in our area," said Gaines.
Lauderdale isn't alone.
Rural hospitals are struggling across the nation, and throughout Tennessee. Experts say declining population and mismanagement are to blame.
Last week in his State of the State address, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee pledged to look for alternative ways to help hard-hit communities.
"Despite the closure of rural hospitals across the state and country, there are many opportunities to transform care in these communities through smart reforms, increased innovation, and a new business model," said Lee.
Lee proposes spending $20 million to boost broadband to increase telemedicine across rural Tennessee.
But advocates, including the Rural Health Association of Tennessee, said more needs to be done.
As for Lauderdale County, leaders there say a management-ownership group wants to buy their hospital and return it to profitability.
More details on the effort are expected to be released on Monday.
