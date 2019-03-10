Mostly Cloudy With A Few Light Showers Possible

THE WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking our next system that will push across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. While this system right now is not looking severe, it does look like it could produce some downpours. We will monitor it very closely. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the lower 70s both days and overnight lows will stay in the 40s and 50s.