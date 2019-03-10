Mostly Cloudy With A Few Light Showers Possible

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A weak disturbance will move into the Mid-South tonight and we could see a few light showers tonight and tomorrow too. Rain chances will really start to climb mid-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 46.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of isolated showers. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Winds: NE 5 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking our next system that will push across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. While this system right now is not looking severe, it does look like it could produce some downpours. We will monitor it very closely. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the lower 70s both days and overnight lows will stay in the 40s and 50s.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND. Friday and the weekend is looking dry at this point but cooler. Highs to end the week and start the weekend will only warm into the low to mid 50s with 30s for lows.
