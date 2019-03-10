Severe storms cause damage across the region

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Severe weather impacted most of the Mid-South Saturday.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Pulaski County, Arkansas, southeast of Little Rock.
“No sirens. They said they went off down the road, but I couldn’t hear them. It was like one minute there were severe thunderstorm warnings then there was a tornado,” said a Pulaski resident.
It continued northeast into Lonoke County.
One state over, people have began cleaning up in Walnut, Mississippi.
The Walnut Police Department reported the town was under a tornado warning Saturday afternoon.
Several buildings were damaged. Town officials said the reports were wide spread.
Thousands of people affected by the storms were also without power.
At one point, MLGW alone was reporting over 10,000 power outages.
The weather knocked down trees too, including one in the Westside community. It left a home uninhabitable.
Bertha Bobo lives across the street from the damaged home on Crenton Avenue at Ripley.
"I heard something hit. I thought it was a car hitting another car. I come through my door and I saw all this," said Bobo.
She says the two people inside the house were able to get out, one with the help of emergency crews.
"It's unbelievable that she got out of the house like that. It's unbelievable. They said she was asleep. She probably didn't even know what was going on," said Bobo.
A tree also came crashing down on a home’s car port in Raleigh.
The homeowner was outside when it happened.
"When it did, my thought was, 'I'm through,'" said the homeowner.
In all, 25 million people were at risk for severe weather Saturday, across the south and Mid-South.
The saying goes, 'spring comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.'
Now, a lot of people are hoping calmer days are ahead.
