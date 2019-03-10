Tracking seasonal weather to end weekend, start work week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Mainly to partly cloudy skies will prevail on Monday, as will a stray shower possible in the morning. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday we are expecting cloudy skies with isolated showers and afternoon highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking our next system that will push across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. While this system right now is not looking severe, it does look like it could produce quite a bit of rainfall. We will watch it very closely as we push into midweek. Otherwise, Highs Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the lower 70s both days and overnight lows will stay in the 40s and 50s. We dry out and cool down for Friday and Saturday. Highs to end the week and start the weekend will only warm into the middle to lower 50s with 30s for lows.