Arrest made in deadly downtown Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Major Case Squad has made an arrest in the homicide of a Memphis man.
24-year-old Charles A. Selvy, Jr., of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on Sunday, March 10 for the homicide of 34-year-old Edward Palmer, of Memphis, Tennessee.
Witnesses told police Palmer and Selvy were in an argument that started at Blue Diamond Sports Bar on 26 North Main Street on Saturday, March 9. After leaving the pool hall, a group including Palmer, Selvy and others began walking toward Shakers Bar at 2 North Main Street. Selvy and Palmer then started to physically fight in front of Shakers on the sidewalk.
According to police, video surveillance showed the altercation as it escalated which led to the shooting of Palmer.
Palmer was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.
Selvy was taken into custody on Sunday, March 10 at 11:45 a.m. and has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
His bond is set at $750,000 cash only.
The Major Case Squad was activated for this case.
Shakers Bar posted a statement on their Facebook page after the shooting.
