Best U.S. cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spend almost six billion dollars on St. Patrick's Day festivities.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 11, 2019 at 8:34 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 8:34 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $5.6 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.

To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key categories, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.

Top 10 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day

  1. Chicago, IL
  2. Philadelphia, PA
  3. Madison, WI
  4. Boston, MA
  5. Tampa, FL
  6. Naperville, IL
  7. New York, NY
  8. Pittsburgh, PA
  9. Rockford, IL
  10. Dayton, OH

To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.

