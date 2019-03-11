Best U.S. cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $5.6 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.
To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key categories, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.
Top 10 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
- Chicago, IL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Madison, WI
- Boston, MA
- Tampa, FL
- Naperville, IL
- New York, NY
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Rockford, IL
- Dayton, OH
To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.