Bolivar church bus overturns on TN interstate

BOLIVAR, TN (WMC) - A church bus overturned on a Tennessee interstate this weekend.
A pastor, eight teens, two college students, and another adult from a church in Bolivar were on the bus when it crashed on I-840 in Williamson County.
Pastor Joshua Clark of Parrans Chapel Baptist said the group was headed back from an event in Chattanooga on Saturday. He was behind the wheel.
"We're all here. We're all safe. So, praise the Lord," Clark said. " "Right as we were trying to slow down, a big gust of wind and started pushing us. Rain, lots of rain came. It caused us to hydroplane as we tried to correct from the wind and that's when all the sliding started."
No one was seriously hurt, but Pastor Clark said one student ended up with eight staples in his head.
"I was responsible for 11 other people on that bus and I felt that weight of responsibility," Pastor Clark said.
The bus was from a sister church called Dixie Hills Baptist Church.
The group hot home early on Sunday--in time for service.
