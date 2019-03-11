Clouds and showers, mild temperatures

REST OF THE WEEK: We will once again see clouds and a stray shower on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s tomorrow. Although scattered showers are possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon, the bulk of the rain will not arrive until after 5 pm when a cold front moves through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue all night, but most of the area will be dry by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday.