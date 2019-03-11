Clouds and showers, mild temperatures

A stray shower will be possible this morning, but rain will clear out this afternoon and it will be dry the rest of the day. However, it will remain mostly cloudy through the evening. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning, but highs will be in the lower 60s this afternoon. It will be cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 45.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will once again see clouds and a stray shower on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s tomorrow. Although scattered showers are possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon, the bulk of the rain will not arrive until after 5 pm when a cold front moves through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue all night, but most of the area will be dry by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool all weekend with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. On the bright side, we will be rain-free with sunshine all weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
