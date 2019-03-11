Don Colleran named president, CEO of FedEx Express

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - FedEx Corp. has announced a new president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express.
Don Colleran takes office effective March 16.
Colleran has spent nearly 30 years with FedEx, serving in various executive-level positions in several operating companies and international regions.
He most recently served as executive vice president and chief sales officer of FedEx Corp.
Colleran replaces Raj Subramaniam as FedEx Express president and CEO. In February, Subramaniam was named president and chief operating officer of FedEx Corp.
