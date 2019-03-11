Girl Scouts Heart of the South extending cookie sales to March 24

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Missed your chance to buy Girl Scout cookies in the Mid-South? You’re in luck.
Girl Scouts Heart of the South announced Monday that they are extending their sales from four weeks to five after days of rain dampened sales.
Girl Scout Cookies will now be on sale through Sunday, March 24.
You will be able to get your cookies from the troops at Krogers, Walmart, Lowe’s and a host of other places around the 59 counties in west Tennessee, north Mississippi and Crittenden County, Arkansas that the council covers.
If all else fails, you can just call up the Girl Scout you have previously bought cookies from and ask for more!
This coming weekend and the next promise to be sunny and great weekends to get out and get some cookies.
So, if you are pining away for some Thin Mints, want to get along with some Tagalongs or just really hungry for S’mores, you now have an extra week and weekend to buy cookies.
Don’t forget – buy enough to last you until next January, after all they freeze beautifully and allow you to enjoy your favorite treat all year long.
