Governor’s Inn may reopen with security upgrades, DA says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis motel that was shut down as a public nuisance may reopen.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said The Governor’s Inn and Suites in Southeast Memphis will be allowed to reopen with security upgrades. This comes after the motel was declared a public nuisance last month after a string of violent crime.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to 57 calls at the Governor’s Inn between March 2017 and September 2018, including robberies, rape, prostitution, drug overdose deaths and aggravated assaults. MPD arrested 20 people on or near the property during those investigations.
Weirich ruled that the motel's owners give police access to all common areas, install surveillance cameras to monitor the entire area and allow police access to the cameras, require guests show a photo ID, keep detailed records of all rentals, repair fencing on the premises, and prevent anyone convicted of crimes from previous arrests at the motel from renting rooms.
The Governor’s Inn was previously declared a public nuisance in 2014 for similar issues but was reopened after security improvements.
