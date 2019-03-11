Late pick dooms Express in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WMC) - Another week, another close loss for the Memphis Express.
On Sunday, the Express continued their streak of tight battles when a late interception set up a last minute Atlanta win.
Legends kicker Younghoe Koo hit a 35-yard field goal with seconds less to give Atlanta the 23-20 win.
The interception was devastating for Memphis. Zach Mettenberger has his team just outside the red zone when a tipped pass was intercepted by Legends defensive back Tyson Graham Jr. with 3:22 left in the game.
“It was really not a great day,” Mettenberger said after the game. “We were moving along like we were going for the game-winning drive. It was third and 6. They got immediate pressure up the middle and I made a poor pass in field-goal range. It was a poor play by me.”
Atlanta was in Mettenberger's face all game, and it showed. The quarterback finished just 9 of 17 for 181 yards and the interception.
Atlanta controlled the back and nearly doubled the Express' total yardage (410-217).
Zac Stacy kept his team in it with 86 total yards and two touchdowns.
After the game, Stacy voiced his support for the team's direction.
“I have no doubt in my mind we can turn this thing around,” Stacy said. “It’ll take everybody collectively as a group to get the job done week in and week out, but we can get the job done.”
The Express will stay on the road next week as they head to Salt Lake City to take on the Stallions.
After that, they’ll return to the Liberty Bowl for a rematch with the Birmingham Iron.
