Man arrested after punching and choking girlfriend, stabbing dog

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he choked his girlfriend and chocked and stabbed her dog.
The victim told deputies she and 24-year-old James Black were arguing when he began punching and choking her.
Black allegedly told the victim he was going "to kill her this time" and continued to choke her for three minutes.
Once she feigned losing consciousness, he let her go and began choking the dogs.
The victim escaped to a neighbors house where Black followed her and forced himself inside by kicking down the front door.
The victim and neighbor fled to a bedroom and the suspect left the home.
Later, an officer realized one of the dogs had been stabbed.
Black is charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated cruelty to animals.
