Man shot, killed after fight outside bowling alley

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a bowling alley.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Winchester Bowl on South Mendenhall Road.
Police are searching for a pickup truck that was seen speeding away from the scene after the shooting.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight when a group of three or four men started brawling inside the bowling alley.
Security guards broke up the fight and sent the men outside into the parking lot.
A 25-year-old victim was trying to leave when someone in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck opened fire, police said.
That truck then sped away.
The victim did not survive his injuries. That victim has not been identified at this time.
Police are looking at surveillance footage to further identify the suspect.
