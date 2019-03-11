Mayor to issue proclamation 30 years after Hatchie Bridge collapse

RIPLEY, TN (WMC) - Thirty years ago, eight people were killed when the Highway 51 bridge over the Hatchie River collapsed, sending dozens of cars into the river.
It happened at night, so the people in the vehicles had no way to know part of the bridge was gone.
Paul and Brenda Hurst showed up for the retrieval with a gut-wrenching suspicion in their minds.
Paul’s stepbrother, who had gone to visit his mother in the hospital, was missing.
“When I got home, I seen the crawl across the TV,” Paul said. “It happened and I knew he left then so I called and he wasn’t home and he wasn’t there so I came back.”
His stepbrother was later discovered in the water that had 70 tons of concrete in it.
Divers had a difficult time in the water.
“It’s cold,” said one diver. “It’s got gas everywhere and extremely dark totally dark all you can do is feel.”
A nightmarish scene that happened 30 years ago, but it’s something no one who saw it or lost loved ones will forget.
Investigators determined the cause of the collapse of three sections of the 50-year-old bridge was riverbed soil erosion.
The collapse caused a re-evaluation of bridge inspections in Tennessee.
Monday night, the county mayor will issue a proclamation to remember the eight lives lost.
WMC5’s Janice Broach will be at the proclamation and will have more tonight at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.