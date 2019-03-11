Memphis City Hall celebrates 311 Day; reflects on system’s challenges, improvements

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland took on a different job Monday morning, as a call representative in the city's 311 call center.
"I need to experience what the customer is experiencing," said Strickland. "We need to listen to them and feel their frustration and hear their concerns. It's hard to serve somebody if you're not listening to them."
Strickland and other city officials spent time in the call center in recognition of 311 Day at city hall and to get a better understanding of how the service works.
311 handles hundreds of calls per day.
"On average it's about 800," said Carolyn Malone, 311 supervisor. "We do a lot of potholes and we do a lot of solid waste."
The mayor says the city has improved 311, like answering 92 percent of calls within 35 seconds.
But challenges remain. For instance, last month the city discovered a problem with the SeeClickFix website, which feeds information to 311.
Crews weren't able to see all the notes Randell Ellis entered, leading to a delay in getting trash picked up behind his home.
The city is working to fix the problem, but officials suggest residents call 311 if they're not satisfied.
Strickland says 311 will continue to improve, as long as the city focuses on customer satisfaction.
