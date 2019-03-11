Mississippi counties recovering after weekend EF-0 tornadoes

WALNUT, MS (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in North Mississippi Saturday.
An EF-0 touched down in Tippah County, then a second in Tishomingo County.
The town of Walnut, Mississippi braced for the worst.
One old building said to be built in the 1940s sustained the most damage. It was the first to be hit Saturday in the tornado’s mile-long journey through town.
An engineer condemned the building Saturday shortly after the storm. Bricks fell off the side, damaging the structure too much for anyone to go near.
The town is still working on a plan to for the building’s next steps.
“You could see the clouds, they were just twirling,” said Walnut Mayor Vicki Skinner.
Dark, ominous clouds moved over Walnut Saturday as a tornado warning was issued for the area.
Donald Stubenrauch wasted no time moving his family out of the storm’s path.
“When we heard it was coming we took off to get to safety,” Stubenrauch said. “When we got there, we got phone calls about coming back to check on my place. But the call I got was something was sticking out of my place.”
Stubenrauch returned home to find a 2-by-4 pierced the roof of his apartment and rain flooding into his home.
“I've had flooding into my laundry room,” Stubenrauch said. “I have minor damage compared to what my kids have in their apartments.”
The storm’s winds nearly ripped off the roof to his children’s neighboring apartments.
In total, the tornado damaged a dozen apartments.
The storm clean up continued Monday with residents thankful their town escaped with only widespread minor structural damage.
“We were just truly blessed,” Mayor Skinner said. “That's all we can say. I mean there was no injuries that we have reported.”
Mayor Skinner, who spent her Saturday night helping in the aftermath as a volunteer firefighter, is thankful her town only sustained minor structural damage.
The tornado’s path was small but damaging.
“We were already prepared,” Mayor Skinner said. “Fire department was ready. Police department was ready. Tippah Electric was already notified so we were all ready to go.”
It was a minute of terror for the town of Walnut.
Residents braced for the worst as an EF-0 tornado with winds reported up to 70 miles an hour whipped through the heart of the town.
A sign that sat on the corner of the town hall and this old building were the first casualties of the storm in Walnut.
“Well, it needs to come down one way or another,” Stubenrauch said. “I just didn't want to see it coming down that way.”
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s tornado cut a path through town more than three miles long.
The tornado ripped siding off apartments and tossed lumber through the air like tooth picks, landing in trees and wedged into yards.
“There are a few apartments that got away Scot-free, no damage that live right here,” Stubenrauch said. “There’s a few of them that have major damage.”
Yet the town feels a sense of relief as it cleans up from the storm.
“We were just truly blessed,” Mayor Skinner said. “It could have just whipped us all out here.”
