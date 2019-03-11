Mississippi man arrested for animal cruelty; two emaciated Great Danes seized

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Pearl resident Klinton Koenig was arrested Saturday night and charged with animal cruelty, confining without food or water and for not having his dogs vaccinated for rabies.
Koenig was arrested and released on a $2,000 bond.
According to Kelly Collins, board president of local shelter Rescue Revolution, a concerned resident contacted them about a black Great Dane they saw outside of a home that appeared to be deceased or very sick.
Pearl Animal Control and Collins responded to the home Saturday. Animal Control searched the property and found another malnourished white Great Dane.
Both dogs were seized and are now in the care of Rescue Revolution.
“Rescue Revolution of Mississippi is a nonprofit animal rescue that was founded by a group of women who’s hearts were burdened by the amount of animal cruelty in MS. Our founders pledged to devote themselves to giving hope to helpless animals within the state. Whether there is hurt, abandonment, starvation, or bad home situations, we stand strong in delivering that promise to these afflicted animals.”
The rescue says the dogs are at least 50 pounds underweight, severely anemic and heart worm positive. Collins says they are very docile and sweet and seem to get along well with other dogs.
A foster family has stepped up to keep them in a home as they recover.
