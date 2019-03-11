More rain and wind by mid-week

We will stay dry through the evening with passing high clouds. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid 40s.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 45.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 64.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 56
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday looks windy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times. A few showers are possible during the day, but the main line of showers and storms should arrive until Wednesday night. Rain should end around midday on Thursday with windy conditions and highs in the low 70s. Behind the front on Friday, high temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and cool conditions with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that we will be rain-free for the entire weekend.
