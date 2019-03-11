More rain and wind by mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday looks windy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times. A few showers are possible during the day, but the main line of showers and storms should arrive until Wednesday night. Rain should end around midday on Thursday with windy conditions and highs in the low 70s. Behind the front on Friday, high temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.