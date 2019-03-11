2 MPD officers relieved of duty after separate incidents

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers have been relieved of duty following investigations into two separate incidents.
The first incident happened March 7, when MPD was contacted by a security guard at a business in the 6000 block of Primacy Parkway.
The security guard told police that off-duty officer 34-year-old Dartelle Joyner had been taken into custody after being involved in an altercation with an unknown woman inside the business.
When the security guard attempted to intervene, the woman left the business, and Joyner walked out to the parking lot.
Joyner then reportedly retrieved an ax from his vehicle and began to twirl it in the air.
The security guard requested that Joyner drop the ax. He put down the ax and was taken into custody by the security guard without incident.
Joyner was transported to 201 Poplar Avenue for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
Joyner is currently assigned to Raines Station and has been employed by the Memphis Police Department since October 2010.
The female who left the scene has not been located at this point.
The second incident also happened on March 7.
MPD was advised by the Collierville Police Department that an officer was involved in a one-vehicle accident at Byhalia Road north of Frank and was arrested in their jurisdiction.
The officer was identified as 52-year-old Ozell Toles.
Toles was hired by the Memphis Police Department in February of 2001 and is assigned to Mounted Patrol.
Toles has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.
Regardless of those charges MPD will still conduct an internal investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.