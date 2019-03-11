Police investigating whether YouTuber intentionally sparked stampede at mall

“My client Deshae Frost is a popular social media influencer with millions of followers. Part of what makes him so popular is his ability to engage with fans. Like other influencers, Mr. Frost has held successful meet and greets in shopping malls across the United States. As promised, Mr. Frost showed up yesterday to Southcenter Mall for a meet and greet which was larger than expected. As the crowed continued to grow and intensify, Mr. Frost quickly left Southcenter Mall as he began to fear for his own safety. To be clear, it was never his intent to incite a riot. He is deeply disturbed by some of the rumors associated with his meet and greet. Mr. Frost does not condone violence and he is sympathetic to anyone affected by yesterday’s events.”