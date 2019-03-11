Rates increase for Tennessee child care programs, helping families in need

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Rates are going up for all providers who take part in Tennessee's Child Care Certificate Programs.
That means more money coming into the program and more money for families in need of assistance.
The programs help parents working toward a post-secondary education, teen parents enrolled in high school, and children in foster care.
“What we hope this means for parents, is that this will give parents more options and more availability to early, quality childhood education,” said Tennessee DHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes.
The rate increases will start in April.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services hopes increase will result in more families seeking quality child care.
This rate increase is the first since 2008.
