2 teens charged with stealing kitten from animal shelter

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -- Two teenagers are facing charges after a cat-napping last week from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
Bailey Klein and Jakob Old, both 18, are charged with property theft.
The pair is accused of stealing a kitten named Mavis from the Humane Society March 7.
Surveillance video shows two suspects removing the kitten from a cage, wrapping it in a jacket and leaving without paying or completing paperwork.
According to an affidavit, Klein and her aunt returned the kitten the next day.
The affidavit also says both teens admitted to stealing the kitten during follow-up interviews with investigators.
