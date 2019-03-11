Tennessee State Parks offering free guided hikes March 23

This group gathered for the spring hike at Fall Creek Falls State Park in 2017. (Source: Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 11, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 11:35 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Check out the early spring wildflowers this weekend with a free guided hike at any Tennessee State Park.

Park rangers are leading free hikes at all 56 state parks March 23. The hikes are for every level, from short easy-to-walk trails to longer treks through adventurous terrain.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, wear the appropriate footwear and bring water and snacks.

VIsit tnstateparks.com and find a hike that fits your interest.

