Tipton County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping child

TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC) - A Covington man pleaded guilty Monday to raping a young child over the course of two years.
In August 2018, Tipton County deputies launched an investigation into allegations that 41-year-old Frederick Barrell Jr. sexually assaulted a child younger than 13. He later confessed to molesting the child over a two-year period.
A grand jury indicted Barrell in November 2018 on six counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of child rape. He pleaded guilty Monday to all 10 counts.
Barrell was sentenced to 25 years in prison for which he must serve 100 percent of his sentence.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.