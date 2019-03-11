Tracking warming temperatures and rising rain chances

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Rain will clear out this afternoon and it will be dry the rest of the day. Skies will stay mainly cloudy through the evening. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. It will be cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the mid-40s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Rain Ending. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 45.
TUESDAY: Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 64.
REST OF THE WEEK: We could see a few showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but most of the rain will arrive after 5 p.m. when a cold front moves through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night, and we should dry out by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, but high temperatures will drop to the lower 50s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool all weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the mid- to upper 30s. The good news is that we will be rain-free for the entire weekend.
