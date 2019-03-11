Warming Temperatures & Mid-week Rain

REST OF THE WEEK: We could see a few showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but most of the rain will arrive in the afternoon and at night when a cold front moves through the area. It will be windy along with heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night, and we should dry out by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front on Friday, high temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.