Warming Temperatures & Mid-week Rain

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -We will stay dry through this evening under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 40s. Rain chances will go up slightly for Tuesday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves across the Mid-South. A big storm system will bring us heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 45.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 64.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 56
REST OF THE WEEK: We could see a few showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but most of the rain will arrive in the afternoon and at night when a cold front moves through the area. It will be windy along with heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night, and we should dry out by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front on Friday, high temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry and cool conditions with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the mid- to upper 30s. The good news is that we will be rain-free for the entire weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.