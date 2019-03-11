West Memphis family seeks answers after 24-year-old veteran’s death

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - Neighbors in a West Memphis apartment complex woke up to gunshots Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
One witness says she'll always remember one thing that she saw as a tow truck pulled away the victim's car.
“The driver side window, I would say, had at least eight to ten bullet holes in it. And there was a lot of them on the side, I couldn’t count them all,” said Hannah Horns, witness.
West Memphis police say 24-year-old Basha Thomas was found dead at the scene. He was shot while sitting in a car.
“I was shocked, I was at a loss for words. I still, like, don’t believe it. It’s crazy,” said Malik Dawson, Thomas’ brother.
We spoke to Thomas' brother Sunday afternoon.
The family told us Thomas served in the army for four years and was a certified engineer, working as a diesel mechanic.
He was stationed in Korea before he was honorably discharged after an injury.
Thomas dreamed of someday moving back to Korea.
"We were going to move out there once he got all situated or whatever but he had to make sure we were straight because our sister not too long ago had passed," said Dawson.
The Thomas family been through a lot this year.
In June of 2018, Thomas’ 15-year-old sister Jordyn Craig was shot and killed while walking down the street with her boyfriend.
“I don’t know how to feel. It’s just like astounding. I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. This is like out of nowhere,” said Dawson.
Now, the Thomas family is burying another loved one.
They hope the killer is brought to justice as soon as possible.
