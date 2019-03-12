Grizzlies’ Mike Conley named NBA Player of the Week for first time

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Usually, when you hear Mike Conley's name mentioned for NBA honors it has to do with Community Service awards, of which he has many.
But now, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard is getting some love from the association for his play on the court.
On Monday, Conley was named NBA Player of the Week for the first time in his 12-year career.
The Conductor averaged more than 31 points and almost eight assists as the Grizz racked up three wins in a row for the first time since November.
Conley also lived up to his 'Captain Clutch' nickname.
He's the league's second leading scorer in the fourth quarter at 15 points per period during crunch time.
Conley had 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter in Sunday's comeback win over the Magic at 12 in the last two-and-a-half minutes.
Conley and the Grizzlies get back in action at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
