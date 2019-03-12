Heavy rain, gusty winds headed our way

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -We are tracking another big weather system, as a strong cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday evening into Thursday. The system that will move through Wednesday is already causing problems to the west and will produce stormy weather for parts of Texas and heavy snow and blizzard conditions across parts of northeastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, along with western Nebraska and southwest sections of South Dakota later today and tomorrow.
This potent system will start to effect the Mid-South tomorrow. The latest timing shows rain and storms arriving after 5 pm in eastern Arkansas and by 7 pm the radar could be covered with heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible too. The air mass will be warm and unstable which may be enough to produce a few strong to severe storms.
The rain will continue eastward and push into the metro a short time later. After 7 pm, is when rain will start to move east of the Mississippi River and the heavy rain and wind threat will continue.
In addition to the rain the wind will be a big issue. This could definitely pose a problem with the grounds already so saturated. There could be trees down and power outages due to the wind. The winds will pick up before the front moves in and there may even be some breezy conditions after it moves out. The strongest winds could be felt in north Mississippi with gusts over 50 mph in spots.
The rainfall totals are expected to be on the high side too. We could see over 1 to 2+ inches of rain with some locally higher amounts. Flooding of low-lying areas and those that are typically prone may see flooding with this.
The heaviest rain will push out overnight night but there could be a few lingering showers that may last into the early afternoon especially for eastern counties before the front exist and we dry out.
The image above shows that by 10 am Thursday it will still be wet in spots but not as widespread or heavy as the system starts to track east and head away from the Mid-South.
Temperatures will stay in the low 70s for highs Thursday but cooler air will settle in behind the front on Friday.
Bottom line is prepare for gusty winds and heavy rain on Wednesday evening. Don’t forget to secure loose articles around your home and stay weather aware. If you haven’t done so already, download the WMC Action news 5 by searching WMC Action NEWS 5 WEATHER in your app store, its free!
