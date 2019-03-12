Hustle get big win in race for G-League playoffs

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle took another huge step toward a potential playoff berth with a 126-115 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday night at Landers Center.
With the win, the Hustle now sit a half a game ahead of Salt Lake City for fifth place in the Western Conference.
Yuta Watanabe posted his second straight double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds.
Both Grizzlies assignees had big nights for Memphis. Tyler Dorsey led the Hustle with 27 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Jevon Carter (19 points, 11 assists) posted a double-double to go with six rebounds, four steals and a block.
Tarik Phillip (15 points), Julian Washburn (11 points) and Doral Moore (10 points) also reached double digits for the Hustle.
The Hustle begin a three-game road trip on Friday, March 15, at Cox Convention Center against the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m.
Memphis returns to Landers Center for its final regular season game, and fourth and final meeting with Oklahoma City, on Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m.
