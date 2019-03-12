Jeremiah Martin named All-AAC

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis guard Jeremiah Martin was named to the All-AAC first team.
Martin is the American’s leading scorer at almost 20 points a game, to go along with 4.1 Rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Martin led Memphis with 20 points in the Tigers regular season finale victory over Tulsa on Saturday, 66-63.
The senior From Mitchell High School simply says, he puts on for his city.
“I believe in loyalty,” Martin said. “And I believe when you’re loyal and do things the right way, good things happen to you.”
Martin’s unanimous first team selection gives him a Chance to win AAC Player of the Year, which will be announced Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.